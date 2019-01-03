Crime Report: Five thefts from vehicles and two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30, 2018. Because we didn’t have the report in last week’s issue, this one contains two weeks in one report.

Dec. 17. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of West Evergreen Avenue between 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2018. Unknown persons gained entry to a red 2003 Ford and took one grey Google Chromebook laptop from the passenger side floor. The laptop is valued at $500.

Dec. 19. Theft on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue. A man was caught on surveillance camera taking $189 in cash out of woman’s purse. The purse was hanging on the back of her chair while she ate dinner. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a light colored clothing and a baseball hat. He was last seen walking northbound on Germantown Avenue.

Dec. 20. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road. A woman told police that between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., someone broke the front driver’s side window of her vehicle and took the following items from the front middle console: one Vera Bradley wallet (valued $80), $18 in cash and various credit cards. The thief attempted to use credit cards at a Target on 4000 Monument Ave. The total value of the items stolen is $98.

Dec. 22. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of W. Northwestern Avenue on Dec. 20 at approximately 4 p.m. A man told police that he parked his 2014 Subaru on the 100 block of W . Northwestern Avenue. Upon returning to his car, he noticed that the passenger side window was smashed, and the following items were taken: one wallet containing one credit card, $15 in cash, one iPhone 7 and other cards. The items are valued at $550.

Dec. 23. Theft from vehicle on Dec. 21 at approximately 5 p.m. on the 7800 block of Winston Road. A woman told police that an unknown person entered her vehicle through an unlocked door and removed a $365 Mendonca custom ink pen.

Dec. 24. Theft on the 8100 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 2:58 p.m. A woman told police that an man took took her wallet while she was shopping. The man placed a shopping bag next to her wallet, stole the wallet and then fled north on Germantown Avenue. The following items were stolen: one black wallet containing birth certificate, social security card, passport and six bank cards. The items are valued at $250.

Dec. 28. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of West Northwestern Avenue between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Someone smashed the front passenger side window of a 2010 Honda. The following items were taken from the unlocked glove box: cell phone case, wallet, $20 in cash, various credit cards, and PA driver’s license. Credit cards were used at Bed, Bath & Beyond in Plymouth Meeting.

Summary: Seven crimes in two weeks – Five thefts from vehicles and two thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.