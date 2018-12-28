Christmas Outreach uplifting the lives of families in Camden, NJ

On the morning of Dec. 19, Norwood-Fontbonne Academy eighth graders, along with parent volunteers and staff, traveled to Camden, N.J., to deliver bags of toys, clothing, school supplies and household needs to Guadalupe Family Services. Together, the NFA community collected enough gifts for 60 children and 20 families throughout the month of December. Sr. Helen Cole, SSJ, greeted the students in Camden and shared how their generosity was making an impact on so many families living on the fringe.

This endeavor came on the heels of NFA’s November Thanksgiving Outreach where over 50 families from the Kensington section of Philadelphia were supplied with Thanksgiving meals and décor. The true spirit of the holidays was made evident as these communities were brought together through the outreach efforts of the entire NFA community.