SLIDESHOW: RunTheHill hosts 5th Annual Phrosty 5k

RunTheHill held its fifth annual Phrosty 5k on Saturday, December 22 at The Cedar House, 200 W. Northwestern Ave. in Chestnut Hill. The festive and fun free community event, which was organized by Amy Carolla and Schuyler Nunn (co-founders of RunTheHill), featured a 5k run or one mile walk.

Prizes were awarded to the fastest runners and participants with the most festive costumes. The prizes were all donated by local businesses such as The Cedars House (granola), Inspyr Gear (socks), CURE de Repos (a 60-minute massage), Born to Run (gift cards), Friends of the Wissahickon (one-year membership), WAVES (one-year membership) and Balance Chestnut Hill (group fitness classes).

This year, RunTheHill collected donations and items for Project HOME. Project HOME is a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through affordable housing, employment, health care and education.

For more information about RunTheHill or to join the group, go to their Facebook Page:

www.facebook.com/groups/iRunTheHill/