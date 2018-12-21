Second half slump sinks CHC men’s basketball

by Tom Utescher

After falling behind early in last Wednesday evening’s Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference basketball game, host Chestnut Hill College caught up at 15-all. Although they were down again halftime, the Griffins only trailed New Jersey guest Georgian Court University by four points.

Real problems developed in the second period; CHC fell behind by a dozen in just over five minutes and later the Griffins were down by as many as 22 points a little past the 10-minute mark. Chestnut Hill didn’t go quietly, but a late rally brought the hosts no closer than nine points to the leading Lions, who won 80-68.

The Griffins will now have some time to regroup, heading into their holiday break with a record of 3-7 overall and 0-2 in the CACC. They’ll play one last game in 2018, travelling to Maryland Eastern Shore on New Year’s Eve before resuming their conference schedule in January.

Four days before last Wednesday’s setback, CHC head coach Jesse Balcer guided his Griffins to a 59-56 victory over Massachusetts’ Assumption College. That effort included a team-high 13 points by senior Dexter Thompson and a dozen point from a freshman from Cheltenham High School, Trevonn Pitts.

Now in his 16th season as CHC skipper, Coach Balcer signed a special recruit for the college’s Class of 2023. It was his son, Jesse Jr., who is a senior at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and plays for a graduate of both institutions, Julian McFadden.

Early three-point field goals got Georgian Court out to a 10-3 lead last Wednesday, but senior Liban Awl picked up the Griffins with two treys of his own and then hit a short jumper from the lane with nine minutes gone to tie things up at 15-all.

A few minutes later, a lay-up by Thompson had the hosts ahead, 21-19, and soon after that fellow senior Tony Toplyn Jr. also scored from the paint for what would be the last CHC lead of the night, 25-23.

The Lions moved ahead by as many as nine points, but late in the period the Griffins’ Awl hit a “three” and a pair of free throws, helping close the gap to four points (38-34) for halftime. Awl led all scorers at the break, with three three-pointers helping make up his 13 points.

Chestnut Hill was not as accurate from the foul line early in the second stanza, netting only one of six shots from the stripe. Despite a fourth trey lobbed in by Awl, the Griffins found themselves huddling for a time-out with 14:27 left on the clock, down 52-40.

Sticking the occasional “three” themselves, the Lions forced turnovers, ran the floor well in transition and made quick thrusts to the baskets when forced into their set offense. Their shooting percentage from the floor, 57.4, was exactly 11 points higher than the Griffins’ final figure.

The visitors’ lead would peak at 65-43 with nine minutes remaining. Chestnut Hill began to fight back with a three-point basket from the right flank by sophomore Colin Flach (a Glenside native) and an encouraging dunk by freshman Amir Warrick.

It was slow work, though, as the Griffins didn’t make as many defensive stops as they needed to. When the visitors called time-out with 3:16 remaining, they still led by 16, 73-57.

CHC junior Billy Miller VI had only scored three points up to this juncture. Now, in just over a minute, he followed in a teammate’s shot, put in the rebound of a shot of his own and then drove for a lay-up. Georgian Court only managed a pair of made free throws during this stretch, and the score closed up to 75-63.

From the right wing, Flach flung in a shot from a few steps beyond the arc, and Chestnut Hill immediately called time-out. With 1:39 left to play, the Griffins had reduced their deficit to single digits, 75-66.

When play resumed, a quick CHC foul created a double-bonus trip to the line for the Lions, who collected both points. A CHC turnover then led to a lay-up for the visitors, who were now back up by 13 with 1:18 remaining. Pitts then scored off an offensive rebound to lock in Chestnut Hill’s final total at 68 points.

Georgian Court missed a pair of free throws with 43 seconds on the clock, but the foul had removed a three-point threat for the Griffins – it was Flach’s fifth personal. The final score went up in lights with 27 seconds to go, when the Lions hit one of two free throws.

Awl led CHC with 16 points, and nine points apiece came from Miller, Pitts and Warrick. Pitts, Warrick and Thompson (six points) each pulled down six rebounds. Junior Sean Barksdale registered a game-high 18 points for Georgian Court (1-1 CACC, 2-8 overall).