PC girls charge past understaffed SCH hoopsters

by Tom Utescher

In the final Inter-Ac League standings in girls’ basketball last season, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy tied for third place (with Episcopal Academy) and Penn Charter finished fifth, so a close contest might have been expected when the two teams met for the first time in the 2018-19 campaign.

Unfortunately for the home fans at SCH, there was nothing close about last Tuesday’s contest, which was the league opener for both teams. It took the scoreboard almost a minute-and-a-half to budge from 0-0, but then the visiting Quakers registered the first 17 points of the afternoon and never looked back. Although PC made liberal use of its bench and saw a dozen players get into the scoring stats, the final tally was 70-14.

Springside Chestnut Hill was experiencing personnel problems before the game even began. Due to injury, illness and other reasons, five players were missing from the Blue Devils’ regular varsity rotation, including three season-long starters.

“Right now, on any given day I don’t know who I’m going to have,” said SCH head coach Flo Hagains. “Today we were missing five important players, so we just had to go with who we had and put girls who play JV out there. Obviously, it’s a different pace for them.”

The Blue Devils, who held a 3-4 record after the game, had also been missing several starters for a non-league loss to defending PAISAA champion Shipley School the previous Friday.

Although Penn Charter (7-2) is a young team chronologically, with point guard Emma Maley the only active senior right now, the Quakers have a number of juniors who are third-year varsity players, and they have better team depth than in recent years.

“We might not have as much top talent as some of the teams we play, but not many of those teams can go as deep as we can go,” noted Charter skipper Joe Maguire. “We can play 10 or 11 people if we need to and not have a big drop-off.

“The players are all buying into their roles,” he continued, “and they’re working for the greater good of the team instead of just playing as individuals. Each game, somebody different could have a big game, and it’s nice to see that they’re happy for each other when someone does really well.”

On Tuesday, juniors Carmen Williams and Kait Carter hit lay-ups, fellow 11th-grader Hayley Hunt converted off an offensive rebound, and eighth-grader Kelsey Bess bagged a three-point field goal from the right wing to get Penn Charter off and running. Springside Chestnut Hill finally got on the board with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, when senior Kara Kniezewski launched a “three” from the right flank to make it 17-3 going into the second frame.

Coach Hagains remarked, “Kara, my only senior who was here today, was excellent, and Ava Chavez, our eighth-grader, played well.”

Still, Penn Charter marked down points for eight different scorers as it proceeded to a 35-9 halftime lead. SCH sophomore Moira Mulligan, who had put in a pair of field goals in the second quarter, added a free throw early in the third round. Unfortunately, that was all the offense the Blue Devils could muster in the period, as Penn Charter added 21 points to the visitors’ side.

After a less lopsided fourth quarter, Mulligan and Kniezewski each finished up with five points to lead the home team, which also received three points from Chavez and one from freshman Caroline Chiliberti.

For Penn Charter, Hunt reached double figures with 11 points, with Bess scoring nine, Williams eight and sophomore Laila Hamiter seven. There were six points apiece for Carter, Maley and sophomores Molly McMahon and Janae Stewart. Sophomore Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky offered up five points, while junior India Barnes, sophomore Ava Coyle and freshman Amani Rivers each scored two.

With the SCH roster of available players in a state of flux, Hagains is emphasizing the basketball education of the younger players.

“Right now we’re teaching them about man-to-man situations on defense, being aware of the man and the ball,” she related. “Even though my player doesn’t have the ball, I need to know where the ball is as well as where my player is. We’re also working on boxing out, and other fundamentals.”

On the verge of Penn Charter’s departure for a holiday tournament in Arizona, Maguire said the some of the Quakers’ highlights up to this point were victories over Shipley and defending Friends Schools League champ Abington Friends.

“I think we gave a complete team effort in both of those games,” he said.

Both of the Quakers’ losses thus far have come against another Friends League team, Westtown School.

“They’re long and athletic, and they’re a relatively deep team, like we are,” Maguire remarked. “In both of our games against them, we had a stretch of a few minutes when we were flat defensively and offensively.”

In Arizona, Penn Charter will be one of 96 teams participating in the 22nd annual Nike Tournament of Champions. PC will start out by playing Colorado’s Eaglecrest High School, from suburban Denver.

“We’ve seen film of them, and they have very good point guard and they like to run and pressure,” Maguire revealed. “We haven’t checked out anyone else yet; we’re not looking past that first game.”

The standout guard for Eaglecrest is 5’10” junior Jadyn Ross, whose older brother, Colbey, was a two-time Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

UPDATE – TOC: At the end of last week Penn Charter handily defeated its first two opponents at the Nike tournament in Phoenix. First to fall was Eaglecrest High School, which went down 56-20 before a PC squad which received 13 points and six rebounds from Bess, 11 points and four assists from Carter and 10 points and five assists from Williams. Next, the Quakers took down Arizona’s own Chaparrals High School (from Scottsdale), 51-34. Williams and Maley posted eight points apiece, while Bess, Carter, Hunt, and India Barnes each added six.