Northwest Village Network: Celebrating local artists

Northwest Village Network is presenting a Member Art Show at the Center on the Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia on Jan. 3 to 30 that features ten local senior artists from the Northwest. An art reception with light refreshments will be held Jan. 10 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Center on the Hill. Admission is free. The Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northwest Village Network is proud to highlight the work of 10 local artists with 31 pieces of art in a wide variety of artistic formats: stained glass, photographs, paintings, drawings, paper collages and linocuts. This lively and engaging exhibit showcases professional senior artists as well as those who, since their retirement, have begun to explore a new art form.

Sara Allen, Vice President of the Northwest Village Network, said the show promises to be “a great example of how older adults don’t just disappear upon retirement. They take on new projects – even ones they haven’t done before!”

One such artist is Chestnut Hill resident, Susan Smith, a retired lawyer and corporate executive who has recently changed her art form from her successful business in the crafts of knitting and jewelry making to photography. For this Art Show she is showing photos mounted on metal and stretched canvas.

Taddy Dawson (td2) is both writer and photographer. She designed her own website, td2books.com, to show her own poetry and photographs she has published collections of her work in book form as well. She joined NVN in search of a “plan” for aging, and she not only created and maintains their website, northwestvillagenetwork.org, but also began a photography group for members.

A 40-year resident of Wyndmoor, professional artist Lucretia Robbins explores a variety of mediums from painting in oil and watercolor, sculpting in clay and handmade paper to photography-drawing. Lucretia taught art at Springside School and presently teaches Art in the Garden in the summers in her own garden.

The Northwest Village Network (NVN) that is sponsoring the Art Show is a five-year-old organization that offers ways for older people to remain engaged in meaningful activities throughout their later years. A volunteer organization in northwest Philadelphia, its mission is to “work together to provide services and programs that help our members to live independently, stay active and be socially engaged in our community.”

Besides this Members Art Show, the organization also provides social activities, information about issues affecting seniors and support services such as a free ride service and short term care support for those who need temporary help. This is the first NVN Member Art Show.