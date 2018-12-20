William H. Blasberg was born on April 21, 1947. Bill grew up in Montague, New Jersey. He was the son of Faith P. and Robert W. Blasberg. Bill attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1969, and following graduation permanently relocated to Philadelphia. He married Martha E. Davies in May of 1969. They had two children, Meg E. and Ann C., and raised the girls in Mount Airy, PA. Bill worked as a social worker for the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare, and the Philadelphia Prisons. He then worked for the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, and served as the Director of Compliance Activities for the Commission. While working at the Commission, he obtained his law degree from Temple University School of Law, and went on to practice Workers’ Compensation and Social Security law for a number of years. He then transitioned into work as an environmental attorney, and worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection until his retirement in 2015. In his post-retirement life, he pursued a long-held ambition, as a diehard Philadelphia Phillies fan, to work as a host for the Phillies. He did that for two years, and enjoyed it immensely, before deciding to devote more time to his love of trip planning and travel to Maine and Cape May. While Bill had a varied and successful work life, there was nothing more important to him than his role as the most stalwart supporter of all in his family. He was the most loving husband, the most amazing Dad, the most loyal son, a devoted uncle, and the most faithful supporter of all in his extended family. There was truly nothing he wouldn’t do for those fortunate enough to share their lives with him. Making dreams and ambitions possible for those he loved was his constant motivation. Bill is survived by his wife Martha, his daughter Meg and her husband Tom Kirkpatrick, his daughter Annie and her husband Patrick Pearson, and his two grandsons, Caleb Kirkpatrick and Joshua Kirkpatrick. All will greatly miss his unique and gentle approach to life, his unwavering sense of fairness, his unassuming but sharp intelligence, his wisecracking ways, and his loving support. His family plans a celebration of his life at a later date. Any contributions in his memory should be directed to the Artman Benevolent Care Fund for the Artman Home, where Bill was provided the most loving care possible at the end of his life. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.