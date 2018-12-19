Letters, Dec. 20: Legal migrants and Bell article

Migrants must be legal

Rachel Johnson recently wrote that “accepting migrants is the right thing to do.” [Dec 6] As someone whose family left Europe and came to the US seeking a better life, I couldn’t agree more. However, anyone who wants to come to our country must do so legally.

Ms. Johnson described her experience living in Mexico City years ago. She said that the “migrants I know are dynamic, compassionate, funny and talented,” and I have no doubt those few individuals that she knew were decent people. However, her comparison to the thousands of people trying to enter our country illegally is somewhat naive.

In her letter, Ms. Johnson used the word “migrant” 10 times in describing the individuals in these caravans. Nowhere does she use the word “illegal.” This is an important distinction.

Our immigration system is broken, and Congress has thus far failed to fix it. But to allow, without limitation, people fleeing their own country for a variety of reasons to violate our laws is not the answer. The safety of U.S. citizens should be the priority, and in order to achieve this goal, anyone who wants to come here must do so legally as our ancestors did.

Sharon Reiss

Mt. Airy

Bell article Rings true

I loved the article about Walter Bell (“For whom our Bell tolls; for jazz lovers everywhere!” Dec. 13) and thank you so much for highlighting my quotes and my book project so prominently. I love how Walter’s personality and life’s work were portrayed. I especially liked your line referring to Walter’s “sunshine smile and playing the flute with the intensity of a lightning strike.”

With that, you captured his being a true force of nature. How gratifying at this stage of his life to see this article appear as he clearly continues his work as a jazz ambassador. Not only will the folks in Chestnut Hill know he makes his home there, but hopefully the article will stimulate many to seek out his music and hear his masterful flute playing.

I look forward to reading more of the profiles you do, as they are always enlightening and a joy.

Regina Brayboy

Suffolk, Virginia