First Annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest winners announced

The final results are in for the first Chestnut Hill Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Chestnut Hill Local readers were asked to pick their favorite holiday decorations on Germantown Avenue based on which ones were the most festive, elegant, whimsical, best at night and their overall favorite. They voted online and by paper ballot.

The winning stores are as follows:

Most Festive: Robertson’s Florist

Most Elegant: Quelque Chose

Most Whimsical: Quelque Chose and Artisans on the Avenue (tie)

Best at Night: CURE de Repos

Overall Favorite: Weavers Way Next Door

Every person who voted was entered in a drawing to win a $100 Chestnut Hill gift certificate.

The winner is Michelle Shuron of Flourtown.

The contest was a partnership between the Chestnut Hill Local and Chestnut Hill Business District and was sponsored by One West.