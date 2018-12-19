Crime Report: Five thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2018.

Dec. 10. Theft on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike at approximately 4:55 p.m. A man told police that an unknown person took his $80 from his room without his permission.

Dec. 10. Theft on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike on Dec. 3 at approximately 4:55 p.m. A man told police that on Dec. 3 an unknown person took $40 from him.

Dec. 11. Theft on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 12:25 p.m. A woman was observed taking items from a store and then leaving without paying for them. Taken was one silver wallet/clutch valued at $22. She was stopped a short time later, positively ID by a witness and arrested. The witness stated the same woman had been in the store previously.

Dec. 14. Theft on the 7800 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. An employee told police that her coworker at McDonald’s took her phone from the counter in her presence during work hours. She told police she asked for the phone back and made several calls to him, and he refused. Taken was one Motorola cell phone (blue with flowers). The phone is valued at $200.

Dec. 16. Theft on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m. A woman told police that an unknown person went into an unlocked closet and took her Verizon modem. The thief then fled in an unknown direction.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – five thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.