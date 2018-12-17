SCH Ice Devils fight off Raiders, 6-3

by Tom Utescher

After opening their 2018-19 ice hockey season with a 4-2 loss on the road at Academy of the New Church last Tuesday, the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Ice Devils leveled their record at 1-1 the following afternoon in their home opener at the Wissahickon Skating Club.

Visiting Pennington School scored first, but SCH took over the lead in the second period and went on to a 6-3 victory.

The sixth goal was scored by senior Hayden Stephan, who furnished both SCH goals in the ANC game, while the first two were deposited by the Norpel brothers, James, a junior, and Brooks, a freshman. In between came a hat trick by junior Ethan Gyllenhaal. Another 11th-grader, Liam Peterson, made 27 saves in goal.

Stephan, Gyllenhaal and senior Caiden Stauffer were already team captains last season. The third senior on the roster this year is Steph DeAngelis, and the other juniors are Eva Hamel and a Penn Charter student and Wissahickon club team player, Brandon DeYoung.

Conor Kilfeather, Ainsley Rexford and Nick Weston are sophomores, and Kilfeather’s ninth-grade sister Galen is also playing, along with fellow freshmen Sam Berger and Lucas Poltorak.

New Springside Chestnut Hill head coach Chris Baer played at Archbishop Carroll High School and then at West Chester University. He has coached the Wissahickon Skating Club Midgets team, and is currently heading up the Junior Flyers’ girls’ program. Assistant Brian Sachs, also in his first season with SCH, attended Germantown Friends School and then began to play ice hockey when he switched to the Hill School. At the next level he played for Trinity College.

Last Wednesday the Pennington Red Raiders arrived in Chestnut Hill with a little more game experience than their hosts. In three earlier games they defeated Haverford School (3-2) and Lawrence High School (5-2), and lost to Episcopal Academy (5-4).

The Ice Devils’ Brooks Norpel got off the first shot of the game, but the first goal belonged to visitor Logan Harris, who gave Pennington the early lead with 9:22 remaining in the opening period.

Red Raiders goalie Collin Penders turned aside a shot by SCH’s Hamel two minutes later, and after another two minutes went by the locals suffered a more serious setback, as a check sent Stauffer head first into the top plank of the boards. He would not be able to return to action.

Although Springside Chestnut Hill owned a 10-9 advantage in the shot column at the end of the period, the visitors had held onto their 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard. That lead vanished less than a minute into the second round, as James Norpel scored from near the right face-off circle with an assist from Berger.

Norpel and Hamel each fired the puck straight into Penders in the middle of the period, then with 6:22 remaining Norpel assisted his brother Brooks on a backhander that gave the Ice Devils a lead they never lost.

Gyllenhaal got going with a marker with just under five minutes to go in the second period. Later, DeYoung started a clear out at the SCH end and then Gyllenhaal got loose down the ice to make it 4-1 in the final minute of round two.

Over the first four minutes of the third period Pennington cut the SCH lead to a single point thanks to goals by Alejo Woelper and Brian Corcoran. At the time of the second of these strikes (with 10:59 left to play), the home team picked up a 90-second penalty and it looked like the Red Raiders now had an excellent opportunity to tie the game.

Instead, with 9:56 on the clock Gyllenhaal broke away to score a shorthanded goal, completing a personal hat trick and giving SCH its first insurance goal, at 5-3.

A minute after that, another Springside Chestnut Hill player was sent into the box, and once more Pennington couldn’t profit from the penalty. The keeper, Penders, stopped a backhander by Gyllenhaal, but soon after that Stephan came down the ice as part of a two-on-one rush. With DeYoung serving as a decoy on the left side, Stephan held onto the puck on the right and scored the final goal of the afternoon with 7:10 remaining.