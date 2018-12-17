Penn Charter edges SCH girls in squash scrap, 5-4

by Tom Utescher

In the recent history of the girls’ squash rivalry between Penn Charter and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, PC has won individual matches in the top positions, but the Blue Devils have pulled out team victories due to their team depth.

When the two squads met at SCH last Thursday, the visiting Quakers captured the first, second and third matches, and this time they also won at number five and number nine to emerge on top overall, 5-4.

It was the final contest before the holiday break for the two area teams. Prior to their meeting last week, both squads had lost to Lawrenceville School, while in Inter-Ac competition, Penn Charter fell to Baldwin School and SCH bowed to Episcopal Academy.

In the first two matches played on court one last Thursday, Penn Charter received strong performances from sophomore number two Amanda Cowhey and senior number three Alexa Lenfest. Cowhey overcame Blue Devils junior Maggie Pearson, 11-5, 11-6, 11-4, while Lenfest defeated junior Abbie Rorke, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3.

SCH picked up a victory in the fourth spot from Pearson’s younger sister, Lucy. The freshman fell in the first game to PC senior Hatti Specter, 9-11, but then took the next three rounds, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9.

Springside Chestnut Hill senior Abby Duncan, who has been playing number five, was out sick, so from that position on down, the Blue Devils bumped up their players one position.

Two seniors squared off in the fifth spot, where Charter’s Mia Bezar played well enough at the end of a five-gamer to beat the hosts’ Audrey Hong, 8-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7. The Quakers also collected a “W” in the ninth position, where Makayla Fradin took a 9-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 decision from fellow sophomore Storrie Harris of the Blue Devils.

Two other 10th-graders, Celia Mazzarelli of SCH and Nezzie Alexanian of PC, faced one another at number six, with Mazzarelli grinding out an 11-6, 10-12, 15-13, 11-7 victory. Blue Devils freshman Ava Zimmer also went through in four games, putting up scores of 9-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-4 against the Quakers’ number eight, sophomore Olivia Schwartz.

Following the first two bouts played on court one, the top two players in the house proceeded into the chamber. PC sent in highly accomplished senior Elisabeth Ross, who already began playing varsity matches as a seventh-grader and who will continue on to Yale University. For Springside it was freshman Whitney Taylor, who was also the SCH number one last year as an eighth-grader.

The masterful Ross wrapped up the opening game, 11-3, but Taylor gained some momentum after that. The freshman fell in the second stanza, 6-11, and in the third she went out to a 9-6 lead. Ross then bore down, drawing even at 10-10 and going on to win, 12-10.

There was still one match in progress, but Penn Charter already had the five individual wins it needed for the team victory. Nevertheless, the two number sevens played hard in a contest that went to five games. PC senior Lexie Frazier had to pause several times to control asthma symptoms, but kept returning to the court. Eventually, SCH sophomore Nicole Giegerich carried the day, 7-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9.