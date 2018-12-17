PC girls overcome Cougars and Ragdolls

by Tom Utescher

Making the latest of their many appearances in Germantown Academy’s annual Make-A-Wish Tournament, the girls of Penn Charter picked up a pair of victories last weekend to build their record to 7-2. On Friday evening, the Quakers overcame Archbishop Ryan, 61-45, and on Saturday afternoon they cruised past George School, 53-29.

As usual at the Make-A-Wish event, there was no regular tournament bracket with semifinals and finals, but rather four pre-scheduled games. This is done so that Inter-Ac League members GA and PC do not end up playing one another before their official home/away series in Inter-Ac League competition.

On Friday afternoon Penn Charter bolted out of the gate against the Ryan Ragdolls, starting out with a lay-up by eighth-grader Kelsey Bess and a three-pointer by junior Kait Carter. While Ryan managed a lone free throw, PC added two made foul shots by Hayley Hunt and a short jumper by fellow junior Carmen Williams, forcing the Ragdolls to call time-out with a 9-1 deficit and 4:29 still to go in the first quarter.

Although Hunt added a three-point bucket and a lay-up off of an inbounds play after that, Ryan was successful in penetrating to the hoop at the other end of the floor, and by the end of the period the Quakers’ lead had slipped to a single point, 16-15.

Charter reasserted itself during a 15-6 second quarter. Bess and Hunt each drained a three, and at the buzzer PC senior Emma Maley intercepted a Ryan pass a few feet short of midcourt and flung the ball back at the basket. Her shot went in, putting the Quakers up by 10 at the intermission, 31-21.

PC drew farther away during the third round, spreading the gap to 18 points in a little over four minutes and forcing a Ryan time-out. The Ragdolls made up some ground late in the period, but still trailed 42-29 going into the fourth quarter.

A trey by Carter at the outset got the lead back up to 16 points, and then the teams matched one another point-for-point the rest of the way, with the Quakers going 10-for-11 at the free throw line during the period.

Carter finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Williams registered 15 points, 10 boards and five assists. There were 11 points apiece for Hunt (six rebounds) and Bess. Monee Moore led Archbishop Ryan, with 14 points.

On Saturday, Carter deposited a lay-up and free throw in the first 30 seconds of the George School game. A made foul shot by Hunt and a lay-up by Maley raised the tally to 6-0, and after proceeding to a 14-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter, PC ran off the first 13 points of the second frame to lead 27-5.

The Cougars collected the last six points of the half and then narrowly outscored Penn Charter in a 14-13 third quarter. Still, the Quakers were ahead 40-25 for the start of the final frame, and then they limited the Cougars to four points in the last eight minutes to win by 24.

Carter recorded a game-high 17 points, Williams piled up 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Bess booked nine points and seven boards. Sophomore Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky contributed eight points, and Hunt had three points, seven rebounds and five steals.