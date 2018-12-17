GFS wrestling a young squad this season

by Tom Utescher

The varsity wrestlers at Germantown Friends School were eager to engage in their first home dual meet of the season last Tuesday, but a widespread illness among the opposing team caused the non-league contest to be cancelled.

The Tigers are a young group this year; three four-year varsity wrestlers graduated last spring, and the only junior on the team last year decided not to return for his senior season. The captains are 11th-graders Liem Kleitz and Jake Moss. Moss is slated to wrestle at 132 lbs., while Kleitz could appear in either the 145 or 152 lb. class.

The other juniors are Javier Carmona (126) and Josh Zeelander (138), and the returning wrestlers who are now sophomores are Max Orenstein (120) and Noah Rudick (145/152).

Another middleweight, Maya Barber, is out for the varsity squad for the first time as a sophomore, and in the same weight range is a promising freshman, Dante Billups.

Third-year head coach Paul Hammond was happy with the way his charges performed at the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy tournament on Dec. 8. Orenstein, who qualified for Nationals last winter as a 106-pounder, was runner-up at 120 at the SCH tourney. Rudick and Zeelander each were bronze medalists, while Carmona and Billups finished fourth.

Familiar assistant coach Patrick Mark is back in the corner for the Tigers, and former Philadelphia Catholic League grappler Anthony White has joined the staff. Jared Lazorko, a former GFS wrestler who graduated in 2016 and now attends La Salle University, is back at his alma mater helping out this season.

While GFS will fill the classes in the middle of the weight spectrum, it appears that the Tigers will have to give up some points in dual meets through forfeits at the lightest and heaviest positions on the scale.

Outside of the school’s formal program, Hammond and the other GFS coaches are operating a club organization called Germantown Grapplers, which aims to generate increased interest in the sport by encouraging and training young wrestling prospects from both GFS and the surrounding area.