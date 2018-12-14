Holiday Parade scheduled for Dec. 15 has been cancelled

Organizers of this weekend’s planned Holiday Parade in Chestnut Hill announced that it had been cancelled today. The reason is the forecast tomorrow, which is calling for rain throughout the morning.

In a note to participants in the public, organizer Brien Tilley explained the decision:

Hello Parade Friends,

After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel tomorrow’s parade. Clearly, this is very disappointing to all involved. Although the weather forecast continues to improve, we did not want to turn such a positive, fun, uplifting community holiday celebration into a potentially stressful situation for our participants and spectators. In this regard, our many incredible bands have valuable instruments that could be damaged by rain. At the same time, we want all of our participants/spectators to always share in our parade fun that leads to incredible memories. Ultimately, we concluded that rain would negatively impact this experience.

Our spirit for a great parade will continue to grow. With your amazing support and energy, we look forward to making our 2019 parade the best ever!!!

Thanks again for your support and spirit!

Happy Holidays!

Brien