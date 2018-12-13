Need a last-minute gift? Chestnut Hill has you covered

by Maddie Clark

Still unsure of what to get your loved ones this holiday season? Well worry no more, because Germantown Avenue has the answers you’ve been searching for.

While Germantown Avenue is the epicenter of Chestnut Hill, you don’t have to be a local in order to pop into some of the community’s favorite shops.

Starting at 7908 Germantown Ave. is Host, a custom home furnishing store. While it mainly sells furniture pieces, Host does try to keep some small gift ideas, especially during the busy holiday season.

In a gallery filled with handcrafted furniture, you can immediately spot the array of coffee table books that are right across from the main register. “The House That Pinterest Built” by Diane Keaton is a favorite among Host customers.

Throw blankets are also a well-liked, neutral item.

“Every time someone uses [their blanket] they’ll think of who gave it to them,” said owner Sarah Ries.

Host also has a variety of candles by the Greenmarket Purveying Co. Some winter-esque scents include white pine, timber and paper birch.

If these items don’t suit your fancy, however, Host also gives gift certificates that can be used towards larger purchases. Host even does in home consultations, a gift perfect for that style savvy friends who’s looking for a home remodel.

Next on the list is Made by Me at 8221 Germantown Ave., located in the Market on the Fareway. Now what doesn’t scream holiday heaven like an array of chocolates. Customers can choose from a variety of assortments in a box of 4, 8, 12, 16 or 24 chocolates.

Made by Me also sells holiday classics like peppermint bark and hot chocolate on a stick. The hot chocolate on a stick is a compacted cylinder of homemade marshmallows and hot chocolate that you add to heated milk and stir for perfection. This treat is very popular with kids and teachers.

Those looking to pick up these sweets can stop by the market the day of or can call 24 hours in advance. For larger orders, customers are encouraged to call 72 hours prior to pick up. Call 215-450-3165 to order.

A few blocks down at 8409 Germantown Ave. is Sara Campbell, a women’s clothing boutique. Though small in size, Sara Campbell packs a punch with their statement pieces. While it can be hard to purchase clothing for other people, there are many winter essentials, like gloves, hats and wrap scarves that are a universal fit for everyone. There’s also a table of knick-knack items that should please any family member. One item is a tech kit that includes a 3-in-1 charging cable, mini stylus, earbuds and a wall charger. There’s also a small selection of holiday placemats, party games and scented candles.

A few doors up the Avenue from Sara Campbell is Bird in Hand Consignment Shop at 8419 Germantown Ave. While not the traditional store for gift purchases, Bird in Hand has an eclectic assortment of furniture, china, jewelry pieces, paintings, dinnerware and even Christmas tree ornaments. Like Host, Bird in Hand has a lot of items that would put the finishing touches on your or a loved one’s home just in time for the holiday functions.

The shop’s main attractions include their collection of china and colored glass. Though Bird in Hand is a good place to buy for your more eccentric friends and relatives, they also make it a point to give back to the community.

According to manager Alison Bartle, Bird in Hand is a non-profit consignment shop run mainly by volunteers. The money received goes to organizations supporting underserved children. While this outreach is valuable all year round, its especially crucial during the holidays as this season is based on giving.

At 8509 Germantown Ave., The Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop also shares the desire to give back as they continuously collect gifts for Toys for Tots during this season. There’s a large box outside the shop for those who would like to donate.

Having started as the new kids on the block, there are now only four retailers who have surpassed the cheese shop’s almost 100 years in business.

Known for their array of cheeses, the Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop is proof that “people still appreciate fine food,” said owner Dan Wiess.

But cheese is not all this local shop has to offer. There’s also wall to wall shelves of different oils, vinegars, syrups, pasta and coffee, basically anything that will take your traditional family meals to the next level. The shop also makes beautiful customized gift baskets.

While the holidays keep the shop quite busy, Wiess always makes it a point to provide great service to his customers.

“Most people like a personal interaction with food,” said Wiess.

Last but not least on the list at 8628 Germantown Ave. is Chestnut Hill Sports. This rather quaint store past the newsstand is chalk full of sports equipment and apparel. Some popular items include the Mitchell & Ness retro jerseys for the Eagles and 76ers and an assortment of freestyle watches.

Chestnut Hill Sports is also giving 20 percent off baseball gloves and 50 percent off lacrosse equipment, not including helmets or sticks. For those who know some hardcore Philadelphia sports fans or have kids that play sports, I think you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

While the hustle and bustle of the holidays can put you in a tailspin, it’s important to remember that this season is about family, friends and giving; now what says that better than Germantown Avenue.

If the above suggestions don’t work for you, be sure to check out the Chestnut Hill Business District’s online directory at chestnuthillpa.com/business. And if you still can’t decide, consider a CHBD gift certificate, which is redeemable at any of the district’s 125 restaurant and retail members.

Maddie Clark is a regular contributor to the Chestnut Hill Local.