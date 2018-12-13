Hill market owner returns to grocery game with Captain Andy’s Market in Wyndmoor

by April Lisante

He’s a Hill legend of sorts, the grocery guy who touted buying local before it was trendy and the Coast Guard Captain known to personally catch some of the fresh fish that he sells.

And now, this holiday season, Andrew Peszka can add retail pioneer of Wyndmoor to his repertoire, as he becomes the first to charter the rebirth of Willow Grove Avenue’s walkable downtown district.

Peszka’s Captain Andy’s Market sits ready to open its doors by the holidays at the corner of Willow Grove and Traymore avenues in the heart of the downtown. Situated beside the stalwart Tony’s Pizza City – the only original hold-out business on the refurbished 900 block – Peszka’s gourmet market will complement Wyndmoor’s new 8,000-square-foot condominium and retail stretch along Willow Grove Avenue.

Locals familiar with Peszka’s longtime Chestnut Hill produce, meat and fish market, which he operated from 2011 to 2014 on Evergreen Avenue, are already in a Wyndmoor frenzy after spotting the “Coming Soon” banner atop his eponymous signage at the clapboard navy blue corner store.

“I am ecstatic,” said Susan Miller, a 35-year resident of Wyndmoor and longtime Peszka devotee. “I am waiting for it to open so I can buy fish again. … I liked that everything was fresh and he was very knowledgeable about the produce as well. The fish and the meat were excellent. He took a lot of pride in his merchandise.”

The market, which is scheduled to open before Christmas – the exact date was still pending as of this writing –is a return to the business Peszka, of Glenside, has loved since he was 13. At that ripe young age, he discovered he loved food retail by default when he substituted for his brother’s girlfriend’s shift at the Top of the Hill Market one day in 1982, selling tomatoes and produce. The “market” was originally a pop-up venue, described by some as a “wagon” and by others as “a lawnmower shed.”

It sold mostly local corn and tomatoes. Peszka was hooked, and continued to work for the operation, eventually becoming the manager and then owner of the business. One thing led to another, and the market expanded to include prime meats and fresh seafoods. By 2011, Peszka purchased the business and owned and operated it until 2014, when his wife Sharon was diagnosed with health problems. He sold it and has been on hiatus ever since. Thankfully, his wife’s health “stabilized,” and he decided a year and a half ago to become involved in the remaking of the Wyndmoor downtown. Wyndmoor, long known for its historic homes, and even greenhouses for a time, was never known as a walkabout destination like the Hill.

“I’ve been in this business for such a long time,” said Peszka, a master officer with the U.S. Coast Guard and proud fishing captain. “I love the people and the customers, they are like my family. The key will be to support as many local farmers and businesses as possible.”

The Wyndmoor project, which includes 10 condominiums, a yoga studio, restaurant, coffee shop and other walkable, resident-friendly businesses, has been in the works for almost four years, since a hardware store went out of business and locals began to envision a change. Jeff Harbison, president of the Springfield Township Board of Directors and former head of the local civic association, said Wyndmoor had been asking for retail destinations, most specifically a market.

“I went asking people, ‘Well what is it that you want?’,” Harbison said. “Most people said a gourmet food store.”

Peszka is fitting the bill. The airy space, which is larger than your average deli yet smaller than a typical coop, may make locals rethink that weekly pilgrimage to Trader Joe’s. He will feature fresh produce bins, extensive shelving curated with gourmet marinades, a refrigerated cheese and charcuterie selection from DiBruno Bros., as well as foodie-lovers groceries such as local honeys, jellies, sauces and pastas.

The main attraction, however, will be the three large refrigerated counters showcasing fresh fish, poultry and prime meat and prepared foods to go. He will personally review orders as they come in fresh daily. The prepared foods will include pastas, roasted veggies, salads, sausage and peppers and even complete lobster bakes.

The best part? The prepared foods will be the brainchild of Peszka, who will be using family recipes.

“It will be a family thing,” Peszka said. “A wide range of foods that will vary.”

He also plans to do seasonal offerings such as flowers, pumpkins and décor.

But perhaps the most knowing sign Peszka is back in business will be the arrival of his furry, four-legged sidekick – his black lab Mollie, who used to be a staple at his Chestnut Hill shop.

“Oh everyone knows Mollie,” Peszka said. “She’ll be here, everyone knows her.”