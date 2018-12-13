Cat adoptions, Dec. 13

HIS CARETAKER DIED: Sasha is a 10-year-old male whose human friend and caretaker recently died unexpectedly. Ms. Jeanne fed 30 cats, most of whom are friendly, in a depressed part of the city. Sasha was tested negative, is neutered and vaccinated. Please contact 215-872-1636 or BrendasCatRescue.org if you can adopt or foster Sasha or any of Ms. Jeanne’s beloved cats.

UNFORGETTABLE: Mikey is unforgettable! His sweet face greets his foster mom at the door , and he follows her around the house. He engages his foster feline friends in constant play and is an all-round cat ambassador. Mikey showed up at a colony in Germantown as another abandoned cat. He has been tested and is fully vetted. Mikey will be greeting friends at Bone Appetite this week at Stag & Doe. Contact Brendascatrescue.org at 215-872-1636.