Crime Report: One burglary and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2018.

Dec. 5. Theft on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue on Dec. 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Store manager told police that an unknown woman came into the store and took a black UGG pocketbook from the store without paying for it. The item is valued at $49.95.

Dec. 9. Burglary on the 9600 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police he left his dorm room unsecured between 10:50 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2018 to take a shower. The student told police when he returned he discovered his iPhone7 with outer case, and wallet containing $125 in cash, driver’s license, credit cards, debit card and weapon permit were missing. The items are valued at approximately $885.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – one burglary and one theft

The following crimes were accidentally left off the crime report last week.

Dec. 2. Auto theft on the 8000 block of Crefeld Street at approximately 4:50 a.m. A woman told police she thought she lost her keys, but they were in her other vehicle. The woman told police an unknown person gained access to the vehicle and used the keys to take her 2018 White ATLAS Volkswagen with PA plates KPA-6706. The following items were also taken: sunglasses, purse, tennis racket, and a package. The total value of the items is approximately $52,100. The entire incident was captured on video.

Dec. 2. Theft on the 500 block of West Willow Grove Avenue. A boy told police that sometime between 9 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. on December 1 an unknown person went through his locker and removed $60 in cash from his jacket.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.