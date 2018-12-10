VIDEO: Scenes from the Holiday House Tour

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video and photos by Brian Rudnick

The annual Chestnut Hill Holiday House tour was held this past Saturday. And Frosty temperatures did little to dissuade what appears to be a record number of attendees.

While Chestnut HIll Community Association organizers were still tallying up ticket sale totals and getting attendee numbers sorted, they know they sold more than 800 tickets — a record for the annual fundraiser.