VIDEO: Scenes from the Holiday House Tour

The annual Chestnut Hill Holiday House tour was held this past Saturday. And Frosty temperatures did little to dissuade what appears to be a record number of attendees.
While Chestnut HIll Community Association organizers were still tallying up ticket sale totals and getting attendee numbers sorted, they know they sold more than 800 tickets — a record for the annual fundraiser.
Julie O’Connell (right) welcomes visitors to her Christmas decorated home and talks about the large model train display in the living room.
Volunteers Sandra Dorsey (left) and Barbra Danin wait for the next batch of house tourists to depart a trolley bus.
Play it Forward, with Dave Cohen on guitar and Anne-Marie Forde on flute, entertain at one of the homes.
Volunteer Susan Beetle (right) arranges chocolates on a plate; Eve Golfinopoulos (left) and Lori Cibbarelli of Princeton, sample some.
Volunteer Jean Wedgwood serves up rum and mulled cider.