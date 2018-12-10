GFS runners look ahead to indoor track season

by Tyller Moorer

Germantown Friends School girls’ and boys’ varsity ended their season on a high note. The boys finished with their fourth consecutive PAISSA state title and their 17th consecutive Friends League title. The girls finished just one point shy from the Friends League title. Now, the Tigers are looking forward to their indoor track and field season.

There are five athletes that coach Conrad Haber is looking to for a standout season this year. Junior sprinter Kai Cummings, who last year as a sophomore set three GFS school records, finished fourth at the PTFCA State Indoor Championships in the 400-meter and 27th in the 400m at New Balance Indoor Nationals. The three finishers that beat Cummings at the state meet have all graduated, placing him at the top as a potential state champion.

James Hobbs Pifer, a junior, is also looking to have a standout season. His specialties include the 800-meter and 1600-meter. Last year, he improved his 800m time by 15 seconds, going from 2:15 to 2:00. He will be teaming up with Cummings this year in the sprint medley relay and will be a prominent member of the 4×800 and distance medleys.

To round out the boys, Freshmen Zuri Abbdus-Salaam is a phenomenal runner who has the potential to qualify for the state meet in the 200- and 400-meter.

On the girls’ side, Junior Jill Yum will look to make up for not competing last winter. She will make it a point to qualify for the 400-meter at the Indoor State Meet and should also be an important part of the 4×200, 4×400, 4×800 and Sprint Medley relays. She was a part of the cross-country team in the fall and ended as one of the top five runners, earning All-League Honors.

Annika Marcellis is a freshman who had a dominant cross country season and is looking to do the same for indoor track and field. She will most likely have a big year, racing in the 1600-meter and 3000-meter as well as being a part of the 4×800-meter rely.

“We are a very relay-oriented program and seek to qualify relays, rather than simply individuals, for championship caliber competitions,” Haber said.

For GFS, the indoor season is seen as the first half of a long track season that goes until June. They train in a way designed to prevent the athletes from getting burned out. During the indoor season, they focus on increasing speed reserve and general strength. They train under the structure that speed can create endurance, but endurance cannot create speed. Moreover, the focus is on speed first and endurance second.

“As a team, we are looking to have fun, maintain a positive training environment and continue GFS’ longstanding tradition of success,” Haber said. “More specifically, we are looking to continue to improve and develop as a team, qualify individuals and/or relays to the PTFCA State Indoor Championships held at Penn State University and qualify individuals and/or relays to the New Balance Indoor Nationals held in New York, N.Y.”

GFS will look to have their season underway in the upcoming weeks. Visit their website at germantownfriends.org for more information on where meets are held and at what time.