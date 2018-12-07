GFS musicians selected to sing with National Honors Choir

Germantown Friends School singers Jackson Craig, ’19, James Nalle, ’19, and Cella Reser, ’21, have been selected to participate in the American Choral Directors Association National Honor Choir. Singers in the ACDA HS/Collegiate Soprano/Alto and Tenor/Base ensembles are comprised of the finest high school and undergraduate singers from around the country, and are selected by multiple audition recordings, including an excerpt performed with an accompanist and a vocal solo.

Singers will meet in Kansas City, MO, for the 2019 ACDA National Conference to rehearse with a master conductor and perform choral music at the Kauffman Center.

“This is a momentous accomplishment for our students and I am incredibly proud of the efforts of all of those who auditioned,” said Frank Van Atta, GFS Upper School Choral Director. “Acceptance to the ACDA National Honor Choir is exceptionally selective, and I know that Cella, Jackson and James will represent Choir, Chorus and the GFS community well when they join together with the best high school and collegiate singers from around the country in March.”

Founded in 1959, ACDA is a nonprofit music-education organization whose mission is to inspire excellence in choral music through education, performance, composition and advocacy.

“ACDA National Honor Choirs are composed of elite singers from across the United States, and their achievement is a testament to both their hard work and the investment that their choral teachers make in them,” said ACDA Executive Director Tim Sharp. “We bring in top level conductors to work with honor choir students, and work very hard to make the experience both educational and inspirational.”