Win $100 in the first ever Chestnut Hill Holiday Window Decorating Contest

Chestnut Hill is known for dressing up for the holidays. Merchants decorate their store fronts and Chestnut Hill business District lights up the Avenue’s street trees to make a trip to the neighborhood one to remember.

Beginning this week, the Chestnut Hill Local, in partnership with the Chestnut Hill Business District, is asking our readers to pick their favorite decorations on the Avenue in the first ever Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

“Every year during the holiday season, shoppers come to stroll the beautiful streets and take in the charm of Chestnut Hill’s business district,” said CHBD Executive Director Philip Dawson. “”We invite shoppers to visit Chestnut Hill for any of our annual Holiday events, from Wednesday Stag & Doe Nights to Weekends With Santa, and to explore our unique shops and restaurants while picking their choice for the winner.”

People can vote for anyone they like in five categories: Most Festive, Most Elegant, Most Whimsical, Best at Night and Overall Favorite. Voting can be done by paper ballot (see page 15 of this week’s paper) or online at chestnuthilllocal.com/contest-windowdecorating. Completed ballots can be dropped off at the CHBD office, 8514 Germantown Ave., or at the Local, 8434 Germantown Ave. Ballots can also be mailed to the Local with attention to WINDOW CONTEST.

All one has to do to be a judge is get out on the Avenue and take in the holiday decorations and vote. And to encourage everyone’s participation, every person who submits a completed ballot will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Chestnut Hill gift certificate, which can be used at almost every shop in the neighborhood.

Paper ballots must be delivered by noon on Friday, Dec. 14, but online voting can continue through 11:59 pm on Sunday, Dec. 16. The winners will be announced in the Dec. 20 edition of the Chestnut Hill Local.

