Rosemary for Remembrance: Worship for when Christmas is a difficult time

Saint Paul’s Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia, will offer “Rosemary for Remembrance: A Service When Christmas is a Difficult Time” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. Music will be provided by Carolyn Surrick (viola da gamba) and Ginger Hildebrand (guitar and fiddle). They will offer a prelude and postlude, plus beautiful old, old carols. Their music is performed with such virtuosity that for listeners it appears time stands still.

Individuals and families who live with painful memories of loss may join in this meditative and soothing service of prayer. Others may simply wish a quiet, peaceful prayer time. The Rev. Cliff Cutler will lead participants in readings of scripture and prayers, while candles of the Advent wreath are lit. In candlelight, sprigs of rosemary will be given as remembrances of those who are missed at this season of Jesus’ birth.

The season leading up to Christmas can be a pressured time when frazzled nerves get people “beside” themselves. The music of Surrick and Hildebrand is so personal, so completely remarkable that worshipers will leave thinking that the hustle and bustle of Christmas no longer matters. What counts is the love that comes down into each of our lives. Rosemary for Remembrance is a quiet worship that helps participants to slow down and “come” to themselves.

For more information, please call 215242-2055, or visit Saint Paul’s Church on the web at stpaulschestnuthill.org