Crime Report: One auto theft and two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2018.

Nov. 26. Auto theft on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue. A man told police he parked on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When he returned around 6:30 a.m. on November 26 the vehicle was no longer there. The vehicle is described as a 1998 Silver Cherokee Jeep with OH license plate GAW-8591. The jeep is valued at approximately $6,000.

Dec. 1. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 8:10 a.m. a 30-year-old man was observed taking and concealing the following items: Nexium, Tylenol and Flonase medication from the store. He then exited the store without paying for the items. A store employee followed the man to the 900 block of Murdoch Road; when police arrived, the employee identified the thief. Police arrested the man and transported him to Northwest Detectives. The items are valued at approximately $157.86.

Dec. 1. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street on November 30 at approximately 8:30 a.m. An employee of the store told police that a man came into the store and took Advil tablets and then left the store without paying for them. The items are valued at $789.59.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.



