Armed robber sought in TD Bank heist in Chestnut Hill

by Sue Ann Rybak

The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department of Violent Crimes Task Force are asking the public to help them identify and find a man accused of robbing the TD Bank branch, 8600 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, Dec. 1.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, a man entered the bank, approached the counter and presented a threatening demand note to a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank on foot.

The robber is described as black man in his late 20s, with a medium build, clean-shaven and wearing glasses. He was wearing a denim jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The FBI circulated two photos captured by TD Bank’s security cameras. One accompanies this article. The robber is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this bank robber is urged to call the FBI or the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 418-4000.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest this suspect’s capture, and tipsters may remain anonymous.