Indonesian activist film to screen at Bala to Bali on Dec. 1

On Saturday, Dec. 1, Bala to Bali will screen the film “The Peace Agency” at 7 p.m.. The annual holiday pop up shop can be found at 8532 Germantown Ave.

Just a few years ago, Lian Gogali who is a force to be reckoned and a resident of Sulawesi, was a single mother living in rural Poso with a broken leg and a big dream to educate marginalized women.

“The Peace Agency” follows her remarkable six-year journey to create The Women’s School, an institution that transforms 500 women into agents of peace and grassroots activism that has altered the course of religious and economic conflict in Poso, and possibly the future of Indonesia.

The Women’s School and the setting of the film are in the region of Indonesia directly affected by the September disasters.

From Bali to Bala is a annual holiday show that highlights Indonesian craft and culture through highlighting special events that bring their guests closer to this far away land via film, music, foods, and dance throughout the two-month show each year.

Visit FromBalitoBala.com for more information about the show and the special events.