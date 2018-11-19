SCH girls’ soccer finishes season undefeated

The middle school girls’ soccer team at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy recently finished its second consecutive undefeated season. The girls accumulated 20 straight wins, even with four stand-out 8th graders playing on the upper school varsity team.

Pictured standing from left are: Assistant Coach Danny Henrique, Ava Detweiler ’25, Alex Reilly ’24, Winslow Tracy ’23, Julia Cannon ’23, Madison Major ’23, Ava Szalay, Courtney Oliver ’23, Elena Franklin ’23, Coach Greg Natali, and kneeling: Brigid McDonald ’23, Carly Hirshka ’23, Brynn Donohue ’24, Audrey Boyce ’24, Kenna Quinn ’25, Bella Brown ’23 and Samantha Simon ’23.