10 SCH seniors sign college letters of commitment

Ten Springside Chestnut Hill Academy seniors – in six different sports – signed letters of commitment to pursue their passion at the college level next year. In a ceremony held at the school, each senior was recognized with their parents, family and coaches, and had an opportunity to show their future school spirit.

The SCH athletes honored at this early signing period are (seated, left to right) Phil Burckhardt (Drexel University/Soccer), Jahli Hendricks (Southern University/Baseball), Jesse Balcer (Chestnut Hill College/Basketball), Savannah Sweitzer (University of Southern California/Lacrosse), Owen Elliot (Penn State University/Soccer); (standing) Riley Redpath (Davidson College/Lacrosse), Kianah Watson (George Washington University/Lacrosse), Colebe Oliver (University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown/Softball), Delaney Sweitzer (University of Southern California/Lacrosse); (missing: Olabisi Adams (La Salle University/Track & Field). These students will join the ranks of the more than 70 SCH graduates currently playing sports in college. (Photo courtesy of Karen Tracy)