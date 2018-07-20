From Cambodia to Chestnut Hill; sculptures for humanity

by Len Lear

If you have been to Morris Arboretum lately, you have undoubtedly seen the spectacular sculpture of a praying mantis on the grounds, which will be there until October. What you could not possibly know is that the sculptor responsible for this memorable work, part of the “Time in the Garden” theme this summer at Morris, has a story that goes 9,000 miles beyond the boundaries of Chestnut Hill to the Southeast Asian nation of Cambodia, known primarily in the U.S. as the victim of genocide by the Khmer Rouge from 1975 to 1979.

The sculptor, Vanny Channal, 34, who lives in a rowhouse in Northeast Philly, is currently employed at the Philadelphia Zoo as a welder fabricator. When he does not have his zoo uniform on, however, he creates metal sculptures from discarded industrial materials. His “Steel Mantis” piece at Morris Arboretum made the cover photo in Penn Today’s newsletter on May 8 in the Arts, Humanity & Social Sciences column.

“I began metal working in 2013,” Vanny said last week. “When I got into sculptural art, I made a vow to only use discarded metals. At first I was pushing the conservation message because of the inspiration from the zoo. But the more I got into it, I saw how other people treat these materials as if they are worthless. And that resurfaced feelings that I’ve lived with my entire life prior to the zoo.

“That is when these ‘purposeless metals’ and I built this bond. Through each other, we are going to show the world how wrong they are and what we are capable of. I feel like I give these materials a chance to become something because very few people have given that chance to me. So that drive to change people’s perspectives and opinions is the purpose behind my work and is what pushes me to become the greatest version of myself.”

Vanny tries to use every piece of steel that crosses his path, but he favors “the old, dirty and oddly looking shapes because of the character they have behind it. Everything that I use was made for something and had a purpose until it was deemed purposeless.”

Vanny’s latest sculpture, “American Steel Eagle,” is made entirely of nails. Vanny had to use other materials for the frame work for structural reasons, but the rest is all nails. “Steel Mantis” and “Steel Stork” are made of just a bunch of random pieces put together such as chains, uni strut clamps, plumbing fittings, turnbuckles, etc.

Vanny has not sold any of his extraordinary sculptures. Instead, he has donated them to institutions such as the Philadelphia Zoo that he believes could use them for a greater cause. “The zoo’s message is sustainability through conservation and carefully utilizing the world’s resources, a topic that my work falls right under.” Another institution he works with is the New Nature Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps support habitat protection and community education in Western Uganda and North Vietnam.

“When I first considered creating artwork, my target was to make revenue, and it failed me miserably. I did not get the jobs that I needed to build my portfolio, so all I had to sell was my vision. And I found out the hard way that no one will ever share or see your vision as clearly as you will. So last September I stopped trying to build my bank account and began building my dream. I did that by looking for ways to improve my mental habits, sharpening my skills, testing myself, putting myself where I am uncomfortable and challenged to see if it will make me or break me.

“And the person who came out of that is who I am today. By working on my dream, I’ve developed a great sense of purpose. I found my way of contributing to life. I’ve learned to believe in myself, my abilities and my product. I am determined to make this my life, not for greed or wealth but to lift up the human spirit. That is why I must do this with my life and nothing else.”

After the Khmer Rouge overthrew the Cambodian government in the 1970s and initiated the “Killing Fields,” Vanny’s parents were put in slave labor camps. In 1983, after the genocidal Communist rulers were defeated, Vanny’s parents left Cambodia in 1983 and wound up in a refugee camp in Thailand, eventually settling in Long Beach, California, in 1984. (Those were the days when the U.S. actually lived up to its creed and welcomed immigrants escaping from hellish conditions, unlike today.) Vanny’s parents, older brother and younger sister still live in Long Beach. “At the time Long Beach was highly affected by a crack epidemic. It was a center of drug abuse, gang violence and racial tension. If I had to sum up in one word what it was like growing up there, it would be ‘afraid.’”

Eventually, Vanny met a lovely young lady from Philadelphia named Linda, who was visiting Los Angeles at the time. Linda, who is now Vanny’s wife, “knowing the path I was on was not the life for me,” suggested they move back to Philly. “I packed up and left Long Beach with minimal hesitation early in 2011.”

Vanny started working at the Philadelphia Zoo in September of 2011. The first exhibit of his sculpture was at the 2017 Global Conservation Gala at the Philadelphia Zoo. The sculpture in that exhibit later became a permanent installation. It is currently displayed in front of the condor exhibit.

To be continued