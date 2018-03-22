St. Andrews Rd. home to be demolished

by Brendan Sample

A house at 724 Saint Andrews Road in Chestnut Hill is scheduled for demolition by the Blake Development Corporation.

The architectural firm initially purchased the property on June 14 for $675,000. A representative from Blake Development confirmed that there are no variances or other zoning issues that need to be resolved, as the Notice of Demolition was approved by the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The firm’s owner, Samuel Blake, was unavailable for comment regarding plans the firm may have for the property. The Local also reached out to the Chestnut Hill Conservancy to assess any potential historical value the house may have, but did not receive a comment by deadline.