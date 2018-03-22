Seminary fires president over ties to disputed therapy

by Sue Ann Rybak

United Lutheran Seminary, formerly the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, in Mt. Airy, fired its president, the Rev. Theresa Latini, after news broke that she once served as director for OneByOne, a Pittsford, N.Y.,-based proponent of so-called conversion therapy, the practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Conversion therapy has been condemned by several groups, including the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Psychological Association (APA). The APA said these therapies are based on the view that homosexuality is a mental disorder or that same-sex attraction and orientation among some adolescents is abnormal and unhealthy. Major mental health organizations say these therapies are not only ineffective but psychologically harmful.

According to a column by Ronnie Polaneczky in The Philadelphia Inquirer of March 18, Latini was a college undergrad when she worked part-time for OneByOne, which was supervised “by the evangelical arm of Presbyterian Church in which she was raised.”

On Feb. 21, Latini wrote on her blog entitled “Open and Affirming” about her personal journey. She wrote that in 1996 she was the “director of an organization in the Presbyterian Church (USA) whose mission was ‘to educate and equip the church to minister the transforming grace and power of Jesus Christ to those in conflict with their sexuality.”

She wrote that its beliefs on “Christian discipleship” were “fear-based, controlling, and particularly marginalizing of LGBTQ+ persons.” She credited “the Spirit’s work and relationships with LGBTQ+ Christians” for introducing her to Nonviolent Communication (NVC) that led her study NVC “intensively with a diverse spiritual community those commitments to peace and reconciliation, as well as their acceptance of LGBTQ+ persons, exceeded that of any experience” she had previously had in the church.

She wrote that the experience freed her to “participate in the healing and reconciling work of Christ” and commit herself “to teaching, writing and administrating from a position of support and advocacy” for “LGBTQ+ students, colleagues and others.”

According to an article in the Inquirer of March 14, Latini disclosed her connection to the conversion therapy group to the Rev. J. Elise Brown, the chair of the board of trustees at the time and a member of the selection committee. Brown, however, did not inform the rest of the board at that time. In the news article she apologized for what she said “was an ‘error in judgment that ultimately caused pain for the LGBTQIA and other members of the [United Lutheran Seminary] community” in a Facebook post.

On March 14, the United Lutheran Seminary Board of Trustees voted to terminate Latini’s position. In a letter on the ULS website, the board wrote “This decision was made based on the Board’s concern that the ongoing controversy surrounding her naming as President made it extremely difficult to overcome the issues related to trust as the President of this institution.”

Prior to the meeting on March 14h, four board members resigned, and four additional board members resigned after the meeting. The letter communicated the need for new leadership and a commitment to be transparent as possible as a search for a new interim president and new board members begin. The board named Bishop James Dunlop as acting president.

“These issues are complicated and multi-faceted and, as such, there can be ‘no one right or true answer,’” the letter said. “We affirm that all points of view are valid and meaningful, and we ask that you recognize on good faith that we did our best to take all into full account as we endeavored to find the best answer for ULS.

The Local reached out to the Rev. Annemarie H. Cook, president of the Alumni Association of the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, now the United Lutheran Seminary, about the current controversy surrounding the firing of the Latini and alumni’s reaction.

In an email, Cook wrote that as president of the alumni association of the seminary, she was “part of a community of graduates who are serving the church all over the world in many and various way.”

“We have seen changes to our seminary over the years that have brought both joy and pain,” she said in an email. “We celebrate the Urban Theological Institute, our place in the Mt. Airy neighborhood, and our status as a Reconciling in Christ seminary that publicly welcomes and affirms lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

“What I have learned in my listening is that the alumni of LTSP are not of one mind about the current situation at United Lutheran Seminary surrounding the firing of Dr. Theresa Latini and multiple resignations of the Board of Trustees. Those who have been following this have expressed disappointment, anger, forgiveness, sadness, and even hope in the midst of a situation that has captured their attention for more than a month. There are still others who are either not aware of the situation or who choose to remain out of the conversations that relate to it.”

The Rev. Jay C. Mitchell, pastor at Christ Ascension Lutheran Church, 8300 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill, said that as “a Reconciling in Christ congregation with historic and loving ties to the seminary community in Mt Airy, Christ Ascension continues to pray for the students, staff, faculty, board, and alumni of United Lutheran Seminary.”

“Christ Ascension takes great pride in being such close neighbors with ULS, as well as its predecessor body, the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia,” Mitchell said, adding that “the congregation is praying for healing, wholeness, and vision as the seminary seeks guidance for a way forward that is open, honest, and loving.”

“We are particularly aware of LGBTQ+ students and students of color who have borne the brunt of this current situation as well as continued oversight by the institution,” said Mitchell, an alumnus of LTSP. “We are proud of our status as a Reconciling in Christ congregation with an open welcome to all who seek community among God’s beloved and pray especially for the communities most vulnerable and hardest hit by the current situation.”

He added that his “heart breaks” for the seminary and its community.