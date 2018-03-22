Crime Report: Three thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from March 12 to March 19, 2018.

March 15. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue. An employee told police that while she was checking the store’s video surveillance, she observed a woman put one bottle of 1800 brand tequila in her purse and leave the store in an unknown direction. The item is valued at $25.

March 17. Theft on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 7:55 p.m. A woman told police that two women removed her wallet from her purse while she was sitting at the bar. The women fled in an unknown direction. The incident was captured on video surveillance. The wallet contained cash, a Mastercard, social security card, insurance card, debit card, driver’s license, and Kohls’ card.

March 18. Theft on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike at approximately 4:15 p.m. The nursing director told police that 12 Percocet pills were unaccounted for and they were replaced by generic Tylenol pills. Also, the woman stated that only one employee currently has access to the medication. The total value of the pills is $240.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – three thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.