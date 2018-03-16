AG Josh Shapiro says ‘attack against one is an attack against all’

by Sue Ann Rybak

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told an audience of more than 200 attendees at Indivisible NW Philly’s March 11 meeting at the Unitarian Society of Germantown that it is his duty to “uphold the rule of law without fear or without favor,” and to make sure “each and every Pennsylvanians’ rights are protected,” regardless of their race, gender, nationality, religion or sexual orientation.

Shapiro, who has taken legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration about 14 times since his inauguration, said, “If someone is going to mess with Pennsylvania, they have to come through us, whether it’s a dealer on the street corner, some multinational corporation or even the President of the United States.”

That statement caused the audience to erupt in applause and cheers.

“The President loves to create chaos,” he said.

Shapiro voiced concerns about the recent rise in hate speech, racist activities and anti-Semitic activities.

“Studies have shown that it is on the rise because there is newfound confidence given to hateful people in this world because of the rhetoric from some of our leaders,” he said. “I fundamentally believe that leaders need to speak with more clarity and act with more clarity. Furthermore, I fundamentally believe there are not good people on both sides.”

He recalled the wave of bomb threats that targeted Jewish centers and schools across the United States last year and how “people from all walks of life and all faiths came together because they recognized that an attack against one is an attack against all.”

“This is a time when people are worried about where the assault on their rights are going to come from next,” he said. “They are worried about institutions, the media, and others who are being assailed day in and day out by this administration.

“People are even worried about institutions that they don’t agree with all the time because they recognize that those institutions are critically important to our republic, are critically important to our democracy.”

Shapiro cited the President’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that gives temporary protection to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. He said the federal government made a promise to almost 6,000 DACA participants (known as the DREAMers) that if they continued to “be productive members of the community” then they would not be deported.

Pennsylvania along with 14 other states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the President’s administration.

“The President doesn’t have to like DACA – he doesn’t have to like our immigration policies, but the President does have to follow the law,” he said. “Two courts have agreed with us and put a hold on DACA. Make no mistake, Congress has to do its job and pass comprehensive, compassionate immigration reform, but until that time we will continue to do our part to make sure immigrants are protected.”

Shapiro added each of us has a responsibility to “get off the sidelines, get in the game and do our part.”

“And right now, more than ever, our institutions of law, our courts, our attorney generals and others are rising up together – Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives – to say we will not tolerate this,” he added.

He said Americans will continue “to use our voices when someone else is attacked in this country” because we understand that an attack against one person’s rights is an attack against all our rights.

For more information about Indivisible NW Philly, go to Indivisible NW Philly on Facebook.