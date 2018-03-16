Adrienne Sachs, volunteer

Adrienne Glock Sachs, 90, of Chestnut Hill, a community volunteer, died Feb. 13 at Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Mrs. Sachs, known to many as “A,” had been a volunteer for many years at the Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm in Germantown. Until retiring in 2010, she had been a member of the administrative staff at Germantown Friends School.

Born and raised in Johnstown, Pa., she graduated from Stephens College with a bachelor’s degree in fashion. She worked for a time in New York City until her marriage to Daniel Sachs, The couple raised three children in San Francisco. The marriage ended in divorce in 1960.

An avid gardener and a skilled cook who enjoyed entertaining, art, music and playing the piano, she was a member of the Greene Country Garden Club, the Philadelphia Cricket Club and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Mrs. Sachs is survived by a daughter, Catherine Lopez; sons Daniel and Jamie Sachs; a sister, Carol Glock Seving; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service and reception celebrating her life will be held at 2 p,m, Friday, March 23, at St. Martin -in-the Fields Church, 8000 St. Martins Lane in Chestnut Hill. – WF