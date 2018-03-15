William “Billy” John Diller, III, 47, of Beaufort passed away suddenly after a short battle with cancer Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 15, at St. Egbert Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas R. Davis officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Billy was born June 13, 1970 in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA to William John Diller, Jr. and Jane Stewart Diller. Billy graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, Pa in 1988 – a place where he often shared some of his fondest memories growing up. He went on to attend Valley Forge Military College and Villanova University.

Not surprisingly, Billy spent the next several years living near the ocean in Cape May, NJ. His fondness and enthusiasm for the ocean and fishing was extensive. Cape May was also the place where he met his loving wife Shannon. Billy and Shannon were married in Cape May Point, NJ on June 19th, 1998 in a small church overlooking the ocean.

Billy and Shannon later moved to Lafayette Hill, PA to begin their life together and eventually returned to Avalon, NJ. After living several years in Avalon and giving birth to their first son Chase Diller, the family moved to Beaufort, NC. Once again, it is not surprising that Billy chose to live in a beautiful coastal town where he was able to see the water from every window of his beautiful home.

Not too long after settling in Beaufort, Billy and Shannon welcomed their second son, Finn Diller, into the world. Billy went on to spend endless hours teaching his boys about the water, boating, sport fishing, wakeboarding, surfing, crabbing, and everything else that living on the water offers. His love for his two children was powerful and enduring. W

hen the ocean became too cold during the winter months, Billy spent countless weekends making the long trek to their home in Wintergreen, Virginia. He again spent many hours on the slopes with Shannon and his two boys, helping them to develop into competitive snowboarders. His devotion to his children and their happiness was inspiring and his loss is deeply heartfelt.

Billy Diller will be missed by all those who knew him and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Shannon P. Diller; sons, Chase Diller and Finn Diller; brother, Jamie Diller of Cape May, NJ; stepmother, Carole Brock Diller of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; stepfather, David Sotter of Avalon, NJ; stepbrother Brad Sotter of Avalon, NJ and many loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret Health Care Foundation for Cancer Services, P. O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.