The Germantown Community Soccer Club hosted multi-age Futsal tournament between January 6 and March 5. Futsal is a five-a-side soccer competition played on a hard court, indoors, but with boundary lines and no off-the-wall play.

More than 30 local clubs competed in the competition, including Chestnut Hill Youth Sports Club, whose U10 girls beat Fairmount Greens to win the title in their age group. Germantown Community Soccer Club won the boys U-10 group.