Crime Report: Three thefts and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Feb. 26 to March 4, 2018.

Feb. 26. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 9:51 a.m. Employee told police that an unidentified man came into the store and took one bottle of Vladimir Vodka and passed all points of sale without paying. Once outside he fled southbound on Germantown Avenue.

Feb. 27. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue at approximately 12 a.m. A woman told police that she came outside and noticed that the glove compartment in her vehicle was open and $10 in cash was taken.

Feb. 28. Theft on the until block of West Willow Grove Avenue on 10/15/17 at approximately 6 p.m. A woman told police her ex-husband took her wedding ring on Oct. 15, 2017. She also stated he threatened to kill her in the past. The ring is valued at $5,000.

March 1. Theft on the 300 block of East Willow Grove Avenue. A man told police that sometime between Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m. and March 1, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. an unknown person took one GE washing machine valued at $600.

Summary: Four crimes for the week – three thefts and one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.