6th Annual ‘Hoops Madness’ tournament returns March 24

by Sue Ann Rybak

Inspired by March Madness, the NCAA college basketball championship, the Hoops Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns for a day of basketball, community and fun on Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

Brien Tilley, tournament chairman, said the event offers kids and adults the opportunity to play half-court, 3-on-3 games of basketball and participate in a variety of shooting contests.

“We are expecting another great year, a lot of memories, a lot of laughs, and some good basketball,” he said. “I think every year we get kids that continue to improve. I think we have a nice balance. We run the gamut from the ‘experienced’ players to kids who have just started playing basketball and want to come out and have a fun morning. We figured out a way for everyone to have a good time.”

Matt Paul, owner of Matt Paul Sports, who will be sponsoring the event and providing basketballs and referees, said he decided to partner with Tilley, whom he described as “a friend and pillar in the community,” because the “idea just made sense given the popularity of the NCAA basketball tournament.”

“Based on the MP Sports’ interest and expansive youth basketball audience, it was a natural fit for us to partner with him and the CHCA,” he wrote in an email. “One of the great things about the tournament, in my opinion, is that it is both competitive and fun. Many kids have never played 3-on-3 before, and this provides them an opportunity to play and compete with friends. Lastly, Brien does a great job of getting great prizes for the winning teams. While all the kids leave sweaty, the winning teams sprint to Germantown Avenue to redeem their certificates to Cosimos and McNally’s.”

Players are encouraged to form teams of four (three players and a substitute) or they can be placed on a team the day of the tournament. All players will receive a CHCA Hoops Madness T-shirt and are eligible to participate in the 3-point, foul-shooting and half-court shooting competitions. The price for children 6 to 18 years old is $18, for adult CHCA Members $20, and for non-members $25. All proceeds benefit the Chestnut Hill Community Association.

Anne McNiff, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Community Association, said this was the sixth year the community association has brought Hoops Madness to the community.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of providing this event for the enjoyment of the Chestnut Hill Community,” she said. “We are grateful to the sponsors of this event without whom we would not be able to continue annually. A special note of thanks needs to go to Brien Tilley, the event chairman. Brien, along with the CHCA staff, works tirelessly to bring it all together every year. Hoops is just one of the many ways the Chestnut Hill Community Association helps build community!”

To register for CHCA’s Hoops Madness visit www.chestnuthill.org or call (215) 248-8810.