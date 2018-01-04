Crime Report, Jan. 4: One aggravated assault, one burglary, one auto theft, and two thefts from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2017.

Dec. 26. Auto Theft on the 7700 Stenton Avenue at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2017. The owner of a 2012 Gray Honda CRV with PA license plate KNA-6896 said she allowed a woman to use her vehicle for Uber/15LYFT and the woman refused to return the vehicle. The vehicle is valued at $15,000.

Dec. 27. Burglary on the 8300 block of Millman Street. A woman told police she left her house on Dec. 27 at approximately 9 a.m. When she returned at 6:40 p.m., she discovered her house ransacked and the following items taken from the house: one Beretta semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun, one Taylor guitar, one Baby Taylor guitar, one light blue Fender guitar, one Yamaha acoustic guitar and numerous pieces of jewelry. The items are valued at $14,644. Entry was made through a side window that was forced up. There is video of the incident.

Dec. 29. Aggravated Assault on Seminole and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Dec. 27 at approximately 2:30 p.m. An unidentified person told police that while he was trying to break up a dog fight between the parties involved, a woman jumped on his back and caused him to have a back fracture. The victim went to the hospital.

Dec. 31. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue on Dec. 30 at approximately 10 p.m. A man told police he returned to his blue 2016 Toyota Corolla on Dec. 31 at 10:22 a.m. and found all four of the vehicle’s tires and rims missing. The items are valued at $1, 200.

Dec. 31. Theft from vehicle on Dec. 30 at approximately 8 p.m. A man told police that an unknown person broke the passenger side window of his car. The theft also removed all four rims and tires from his 2017 Gray Honda Accord. The items are valued at $1,000.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – One aggravated assault, one burglary, one auto theft, two thefts from vehicles.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.