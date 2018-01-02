Area basketball teams end 2017 on mixed notes

by Jonathan Vander Lugt

In what has become a pattern, the holiday week was up and down for the area’s Inter-Ac squads.

Penn Charter performed with the most aplomb, taking two of three to wrap up its non-league season at 10-4. Last Friday’s win over Friends Central saw Ryan Holmes’ 10-game double-digit scoring streak end, though the sophomore is still averaging 12.3 points per game. Mason Williams had his season-long double-digit scoring streak broken in a win over Cherokee High School (N.J.), but the stellar senior has nonetheless recorded 18.7 points per game on the year.

Germantown Academy split the week’s games, with the highlight being a 56-52 win over Loyalsock Township High School, where freshman Jordan Longino scored a season-high 30 points. The total represents the second-most that any Inter-Ac player has scored thus far (the first being Mason Williams’ 31-point outburst over Shipley).

The Blue Devils of Springside Chestnut Hill also split its slate, with its win coming by a 56-25 margin over Atlantic Christian (N.J.). Just one player – Zyon Grant – scored in double figures (12 points) but all of SCH’s active players scored at least once in the blowout.

All three Inter-Ac squads take on their conference opponents from the Main Line on Friday during the conference season-opening triple-header at Jefferson University (East Falls). SCH kicks off against the Episcopal Academy at 4:00 p.m., while Penn Charter and Germantown Academy follow against the Haverford School and Malvern Prep at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively.

Elsewhere, Germantown Friends also split its week’s games at the Quaker Classic, hosted by Wilmington Friends School. The win – 67-54 over Wilmington Charter – saw seniors Isaac Myrin and Peter Gard notch 16 points apiece. The Tigers’ conference season gets fully underway Saturday against the George School.