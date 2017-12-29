John Albert Gialuco, aged 73, passed away from natural causes, in his home, in the early morning hours of December 7, 2017.

Son of the late John Joseph Gialuco and Evelyn Morini, he is survived by his wife Amy Bortner-Gialuco. Born and raised in Camden, NJ., he was the owner of a real estate business, Lightwork Properties for over thirty years. He lived in Sicklerville, NJ and then moved to Germantown in 1996 and into Chestnut Hill in 2001 where he remained until 2015.

He and his wife then moved to Erdenheim, Pa. Active in various spiritual and metaphysical organizations, he co-founded the Ascordia Center of Light in Philadelphia from 1987-2002 with his wife, Amy, and co-directed the New Hope Metaphysical Society in Doylestown, Pa. from 1999 until the present.

A man with a big heart, who championed the underdog as well as freedom of speech and thought, he was the author of an ongoing blog—“Camden Chronicles: The Heart of a Landlord”.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 1 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, N.J. 08104. Father Michael Doyle will be presiding.

For those who wish to express their condolences or stories about John, you may post them on his Facebook page at: www.facebookcom/lander.john1257.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned for the Spring at Pebble Hill Church in Doylestown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU or to the New Hope Metaphysical Society at www.spiritsvision.com