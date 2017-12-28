FOW’s 2nd Annual All Trails Challenge finishes strong

For three months they hiked, ran, biked and rode horses to raise funds for the continued preservation of Wissahickon Valley Park. In the end, participants in the second annual Friends of the Wissahickon’s (FOW) All Trails Challenge (ATC) finished strong, surpassing last year’s success.

The ATC invited park users to explore all 50 miles of the park’s scenic trails between Sept. 7 and Nov. 28, spurred on by the friends, family, and coworkers who sponsored them. Participants hiked a total of 13,000 miles, more than doubling last year’s 5,000, and raised $29,000, running past last year’s $25,000. All funds raised by the ATC will support continued preservation of the park.

ATC winners include:

Gene Bishop – Top Individual Fundraiser, with $3,200

PC Hikes – Top Team Fundraiser, with $1,532.50

Josh Hibbs –Top Mileage, with 470 miles

The Challenge included a fun kick-off party, mileage and fundraising incentives, numerous giveaways, and scheduled hikes and walks with great prizes, and also featured exclusive vacations for the top mileage and fundraising participants. All funds raised by the ATC support FOW’s ongoing work in Wissahickon Valley Park to restore historical park structures, eliminate invasive plant species, monitor watershed managed issues and restore trails.

“FOW is grateful to everyone who participated as a Challenger or a sponsor,” said Maura McCarthy, executive director, who led several hikes during the ATC to help participants reach their 50-mile goal. “We can’t care for the Wissahickon without your support.”