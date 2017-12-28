Crime Report, Dec. 28: One bank robbery and one auto theft

Posted on by Contributor

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2017.

Dec. 22. Auto Theft on the 7900 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police that on Dec. 21 at approximately 6 p.m. an unknown person took his 2015 Black Volvo S60 without his permission. The automobile is valued at $30,000.

Dec. 23. Bank Robbery on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. A teller stated that the robber came into the bank and said: “You know what this is.” The teller then began putting money on the counter and the offender placed money in a bag. The robber demanded more money and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a African American male standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black pullover mask and  a rain jacket.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – one armed robbery and one auto theft.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.



...