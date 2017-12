by Brian Rudnick

Ani Peterson, Lilia Mitchell, Jasmine Jain, Hannah Schermer and Kaya O’Neill, all choir members at Springfield Township High School, sang carols outside the Bohemian Pink shop during the last Chestnut Hill “Stag & Doe” night, Wednesday, Dec. 20. See chestnuthilllocal.com/category/closeup for a video of the girls singing. (Photo by Brian Rudnick)