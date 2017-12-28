Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Chestnut Hill Citizens Bank

by Sue Ann Rybak

The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department are asking the public to help them identify and locate a man responsible for the armed robbery of the Citizens Bank in Chestnut Hill on Friday, Dec. 23.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the suspect entered the bank and approached a teller. After brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun, he verbally demanded money from the teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded windbreaker jacket, a black mask, light gray gloves with black palms, dark-colored pants.

He was also carrying a black bag with orange trim on the top. Police say it might be a lunch or cooler style bag.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this armed robbery or suspect is urged to call the Philadelphia police at 215-418-4000. A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.