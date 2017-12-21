John (Jack) Victor Gober

December 6, 2017 — Jack Gober 78, of Wyndmoor PA. and North Port Florida passed away at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia of causes still to be determined. Jack was born in Minersville June 14, 1939 on Flag Day. He was the son of Victor Gober and Beatrice Cravis Gober of Minersville. His father was an army medic and perished in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II when Jack was four years old. Jack graduated from Minersville High School and played football and basketball while there. He attended the District of Columbia community college.

After various jobs, he worked in Washington in the federal service. He retired from the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. in 1993 after 36 years of service.

He began working there with the Defense Intelligence Agency as an aerial photo interpreter during the Vietnam War. He then continued work at the central Library of Congress in the Order Acquisitions Division as a Bibliographer until his retirement. Jack is survived by a daughter, from his first marriage to Jeri Yaryan, Jill Menendez and three grandchildren: Marlee, Daniella and Miles. Also by son-in-law Daniel Menendez – all of Houston Texas. Another daughter, Pamela Gober, also from Jack’s first marriage, was hospitalized her entire life suffering from hydrocephaly to which she ultimately succumbed.

Jack was a devoted father to both of his children and grandfather to his grandchildren. He also is survived by his second wife, Tamara Swora-Gober of Wyndmoor, who also worked for the Library of Congress. She was always by his side through 21 years of his illnesses and throughout which he persevered as a kind, warm, witty and generous soul. On Dec. 19, a mass was held at St. Vladimirs Ukrainian Church in Phila. followed by burial at Lawnview Cemetery in Rockledge, PA. and a reception.

Arrangements are handled by Fletcher-Nasevich in Phila. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in his name to the M.D Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.