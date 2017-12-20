NFA Christmas Concert Brings Music to the Ears Norwood-Fontbonne Academy Fourth grade students (from left), Gavin Gravener, Briel Janke, Chloe Helenski and Henry Blocker III, play their recorders in the school’s annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 6. Under the direction of John Spagenberg, the school’s band director, the audience listened to the lively tunes of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Janet Kershner, NFA’s music director, led the third-and fourth-grade students with recorders in a variety of festive selections and then the fifth-and sixth-grade choir and the chorale, NFA Note-ables (grades 5-8) used their voices to entertain the Full-house crowd.