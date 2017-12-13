Lori Lorenz, realtor and Girl Scout leader

Lori Lorenz, 44, a realtor and a Girl Scout leader, died Nov. 17 of a pulmonary embolism at her home in Mt. Airy.

Ms. Lorenz was a certified residential specialist at the Witt-Lippincott Team, a real estate agency in Chestnut Hill, and was highly regarded by her clients. She was hired by the agency as an assistant and, after the birth of her first child, earned her license and worked as a realtor.

She also was for six years the leader of Girl Scout Troop 9002 in Germantown and led many of the troop’s camping trips and activities. She had participated for the past seven years in the Mosey Wood Girl Scout Family Camp over the Labor Day weekend.

Born in Indianapolis, Ind., she was a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, David Salmanson, a daughter, Lenny; sons Becker and Weber; her mother, Nicky Lorenz, of Philadelphia; her father, Les Lorenz, and his wife, Janice, of Sarasota, Fla.; and a sister, Lynn, of Noblesville, Ind.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Church, 8000 St. Martin’s Lane in Chestnut Hill. Memorial donations may be made to the Girls Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, 210 George St, Reading, PA 19605, or to the Cottonwood Gulch Foundation, PO Box 25106, Albuquerque, NM 87125. – WF