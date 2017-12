Plexiglass bill misguided

My thanks to Jay A. McCalla for stating so eloquently the blatant and unfortunate bias in Councilwoman Cindy Bass’ support of the proposed “no-plexiglass” bill now pending in City Council. The notion that the hypothetical potential for “offending” some patrons at the expense of the legitimate safety of others is, at best, naïve and, at worst, offensive.

The last thing we need now is yet another reason to further divide our community.

Sharon Reiss

Mt. Airy